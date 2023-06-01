54 Below Presents British-style Panto PETER PAN-SEXUAL in July

The performance is on July 13th, 2023.

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents R & R Productions' naughty British panto, Peter Pan-Sexual written by Robert K. Benson on July 13th.
 
Need a little Christmas in July? See the tale of Peter Pan gayer than you've never seen it before! Join Peter and Drag Queen GinaTonic as they burst out of the nursery and discover Neverland on acid with a foul mouthed Tink, pirates of the subway, and that big old sexy crocodile! Chock full of pop parodies and holiday classics, slapstick calamities and political satire abound like an over-stuffed stocking, full of surprises (wrapped up in a rainbow-colored bow).
 
Bold and bawdy, the pantomime, or panto, is a holiday tradition in Great Britain since 1717. With its roots in commedia dell'arte, the genre takes classic fairy tales and imbues them with a broad and comedic twist. While pantos are traditionally considered family shows, Peter Pan-Sexual is a decidedly adult take on this very British entertainment.
 
Featuring Gina Tonic as The Dame and Tinkerbell, the cast includes Regan Sims, Lily Ali-Oshatz,Matt Mastromatteo, Rachel McPhee, Gabriel Spector, Jonathan Nathaniel Dingle-El, Diego Velázquez, Elizabeth Wright, and Robert K. Benson. David Charles directed the original version presented at Don't Tell Mama in December of 2022. Madeline Wall directs the remount and is the costume designer. Sarah Jones is the stage manager. Original music by Lily Ali-Oshatz and Gabriel Spector.
 
Peter Pan-Sexual performs at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 13th at 9:30pm.  There is a $30-$65 cover charge (fees are 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
 




