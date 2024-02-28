54 Below Launches $300,000 Challenge Grant From the Robert W. Wilson Charitable Fund

54 Below has announced a $300,000 matching gift challenge made possible by a generous donation from the Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust Fund. The campaign will raise funds to support the institution’s mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret.

For every two dollars donated to 54 Below, the Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust will match one dollar helping to raise an additional $300,000 in matching funds. To make a donation towards the challenge or to learn more, visit 54below.org/support

Robert W. Wilson was a transformative philanthropist supporting the arts, civil rights organizations, historic preservation, and environmental conservation and protection. 54 Below is proud to be aligned with the good work the Trust does for our communities and is honored to be the recipient of this award.

Tom Viertel, Chairman of the Board, said “The Robert W. Wilson Charitable Trust matching grant is an inspiring step forward for 54 Below in its early life as a not-for-profit organization. The grant will allow us to present more emerging artists and artists from underrepresented communities, along with several other programs that we would otherwise struggle to fund. I couldn’t be more grateful to the Trust and to its head, Richard Schneidman, for their leadership and faith in our team.”

After more than ten years in operation, 54 Below became a non-profit organization in April 2023. The grant from the Wilson Trust will ensure that the venue continues to be a place for new and emerging cabaret artists, as well as legendary Broadway performers, that ticket prices remain affordable for all audiences regardless of socio-economic status, and that “Broadway’s Living Room” remains a first choice for audiences seeking excellence in performance, hospitality, and cuisine. The company is committed to growing opportunities for diverse communities of artists and to expanding its audience while continuing to honor the tradition of cabaret and presenting work that reflects the world around us and the imagination of the artists.