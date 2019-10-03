54 Below Hosts THE BROADWAY SUPERHERO PARTY

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents The Broadway Superhero Party! on November 3, 2019 at 9:30 pm. Peter Parker, Gamora, Thor, Tony Stark, Natasha Romanoff, Steve Rogers--your friendly neighborhood superheroes go from page to screen to stage in The Broadway Superhero Party! Join a cast of Broadway's mightiest heroes as they celebrate their favorite superheros and what they mean to them. You never know what can happen when superheroes let loose - this is a crossover both Broadway and comic lovers will be lining up for!

Music direction is by the talented Garrett Taylor Wicked, Irving Berlin's White Christmas); with performances by Roberto Araujo (In the Heights, West Side Story, Evita), Luis E. Mora (Pedro Pan, Naked Boys Singing, The Buddy Holly Story),Stephen Velasquez (Addy and Uno, Tyler Capa and Friends), Lauren Lukacek (Cinderella, Love Never Dies), Ashley Bermudez (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, A Midsummer Night's Dream, In The Heights), Emily Royer Broadway Rising Stars Concert, Suessical, Children of Eden), Madeline Watkins (Time It Is: To Music, Dracula, The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Emily Iocovozzi (Mamma Mia, Teen Party Massacre, Cry Baby), with more to be added! Expect to hear a fun mesh of Musical Theater songs from Cry-Baby, West Side Story, Newsies and more and pop songs from Adele and more! Surprises and shenanigans to be had.

The Broadway Superhero Party plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) November 3, 2019 at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Natoli is a Midwestern transplant who's been in the city almost 7 years. Natoli has always been passionate about both Education and Theater; which first brought her to New York.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after- hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





