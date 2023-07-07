54 BELOW CELEBRATES 2000S MUSICALS Set For This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Alyssa Wray, Dillon Knight Drozdz, Henry Platt, Juliana Chimenti, Kendall Morgan, Santana Ortiz, Taylor Lloyd, and surprise guests in 54 Below Celebrates 2000s Musicals on Wednesday, July 26th at 9:30pm.

Take an evening to log out of MySpace, put down your Nintendo DS, and leave your iPod at home as 54 Below celebrates musicals from the new millennium! Thomas E. Carley and friends present a night of modern classics like you’ve never heard them before.

You can expect to hear songs from hit 2000-2009 shows like Next to Normal, Spring Awakening, Wicked, Hairspray, and more. You might be in for a treat as some songs may be done in fun, new ways as well as mashups! Make sure to bring your BFFs because this is a show that you won’t want to miss! Produced by Thomas E. Carley, with music direction by James Stryska.

Alyssa Wray, Dillon Knight Drozdz, Henry Platt, Juliana Chimenti, Kendall Morgan, Santana Ortiz, Taylor Lloyd, and surprise guests in 54 Below Celebrates 2000s Musicals plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) July 26th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge ($29-$67.50 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE COMPANY

Alyssa Wray is a singer, actor, artist, and extremely clumsy romcom enthusiast, best known for being a contestant on season 19 of American Idol, making it to the Top 9. @itsalyssawray

Dillon Knight Drozdz (he/him) is an actor, musician, and puppeteer. Aside from puppets, he has aided in the development of Alex Shelbourne's new work Crucible, PA at The Duplex. @puppettunesnyc

Henry Platt: Known for his TikTok “Bored Riffing” series and TV debut on Netflix’s “Sing On!” After debuting on the 54 Below stage nearly a decade ago, Henry Platt has taken to the stage numerous times, including his hit debut solo show, Feeling The Beat! Follow on socials @henryjplatt





James Stryska (Music Director) He/They. NYC based composer, arranger, music director, and pianist. Writing credits include The Pyramid: A Dance Moms Parody Musical, MEDUSA, and Don't Forget Me. @jamesstryska

Juliana Chimenti premiered excerpts from an original musical, Goblins and Gates, back in 2019 as the lead and Dungeon Master. She’s performed regionally throughout the country. @j_chimenti.

Kendall Morgan previously performed at The Green Room 42 in his variety special “Theater Kids: Unattended” and his solo show “For the Girls”. Other work includes the Off-Broadway premiere of “Fire Island: The Musical.” @kendallwmorgan

Santana Ortiz most recently he has been seen singing in Club Gamalier, an original musical fashion show. Before that, he has experience performing in immersive theatre shows. @santanaortiz

Taylor Lloyd (they/she) Select credits: Legally Blonde North American Tour (Serena). The Flamingo Kid *World Premiere (Swing). Grease (Rizzo). Sweet Charity (Helene). @taylloyd74

Thomas E. Carley (Producer) is an NYC-based bassist/creative, having played across the globe with national tours, cruise ships, theme parks, and Off-Broadway Shows. @ThomasECarley