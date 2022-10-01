4 WOMEN, 4 STORIES to Return to Don't Tell Mama in October

Whether it's on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, the North Fork of Long Island or in the heart of the theater district, Helane Blumfield, Lynda Rodolitz, Peggy Schwartz and Deborah Zecher have been delighting audiences with their heart-warming and deeply resonant show, FOUR WOMEN, FOUR STORIES. On October 23 at 4:30 pm, FOUR WOMEN, FOUR STORIES returns to Don't Tell Mama. (donttellmamanyc.com for reservations) with Steven Ray Watkins on piano.

Using the music of 'mostly' Jewish songwriters, FOUR WOMEN, FOUR STORIES offers a picture of the lives of four friends who got to know each other in cabaret classes in New York City. It highlights the choices we all make in our lives and celebrates the paths our lives have taken. The show was created when the leaders of North Fork Reform Synagogue asked member Peggy Schwartz to perform a cabaret show as a synagogue fund-raiser. She invited Helane, Lynda and Debbie to join her. Calling upon their mentor and well-known cabaret director Lennie Watts to direct and Bobby Peaco to serve as their musical director, this show was born. FOUR WOMEN, FOUR STORIES was a sell-out in Cutchogue and at the Educational Alliance on the Lower East Side, as were both performances at famed cabaret club Don't Tell Mama. Bart Greenberg writing in Cabaret Scenes described the show as "a mix of spoken word and songs, with a healthy dose of humor,...this immensely moving show thrilled a packed audience." Audiences have responded with laughter, tears and the 'aha' of recognizing their own life experience in the tales told on stage.

After a 30-year career in advertising, Helane Blumfield returned to the stage with her debut show VERGE, followed a few years later with her second solo show CALL ME H. She won a Broadway World award for her tribute show TIGHT PANTS AND TEARS OF JOY: MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH TOM JONES AND NEIL DIAMOND performed at the Laurie Beechman Theater to sold-out audiences. In 2022, Helane presented her latest show, ME AND BOBBY PEACO at Don't Tell Mama to sold-out audiences and rave reviews. In addition to performing, Ms Blumfield is a sought-after photographer, and photojournalist. In 2020 she won a Broadway World award for 'Best Documentarian of Cabaret, Photography or Film/Video.'

Lynda Rodolitz has worked as a video artist, a stand-up comic and an actress. She was a 2017 MAC Award nominee for Musical Comedy performance for her show "LYNDA RODOLITZ IS OFF HER ROCKER" and she was the 2018 winner of Mama's Next Big Act, a singing competition sponsored by Don't Tell Mama's. And she won for Best Musical Comedy performer by the Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) for her show "ANIMAL MAGNETISM" in 2021.

Over the past several decades, Peggy Schwartz taught music and theater to normal and deaf children, was a co-founder of a small non-profit film and video production company and did industrial voiceovers. She has been a part of the New York City cabaret community for close to 10 years. After being part of several group shows, she is now preparing for her debut solo show in the coming year.

After a fulfilling 32 year career as a Reform rabbi in NY, Maryland and at Hevreh of Southern Berkshire in Great Barrington, MA, Deborah Zecher has embraced the next chapter of her life as a cabaret singer. In May 2018, she presented her NY debut show ON PURPOSE which was a nominee for Best Debut by MAC and Broadway World. She travels around the country to synagogues and other Jewish organizations as an artist-in-residence with ON PURPOSE and her Jewish-themed cabaret shows. In December 2021, she debuted her latest show, JEWISH CAROLING: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING, CAROLE BAYER SAGER AND CAROLYN LEIGH for which she was nominated for Best Female Vocalist by MAC.

Lennie Watts is a 13-time MAC, 5 time Backstage Bistro, 3 time Nightlife and a 2014 Broadway World Award winner. He is the only person ever to receive awards as an outstanding vocalist, director, producer and booking manager. He has been active in the New York cabaret scene for over 25 years and currently serves as the artistic director of Singnasium.

