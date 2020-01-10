2020 Shine Theatre Arts Project to Present A TIME TO ROCK at The Green Room 42
On January 19th, 2020 Shine Theatre Arts Project will present A TIME TO ROCK featuring kids and teens from School of Rock, Broadway and National Tours. The show also includes several young performers with various Broadway and professional credits.
The show was established in 2019 as a way for the closing cast of Broadway's School of Rock to come together and has taken on a life of its own. This event will be directed and produced by, Leorah Haberfield, Artistic Director and founder of Shine Theatre Arts Project with musical direction by, Ben Boecker.
Announcing TIME TO ROCK's new house band: MISCHIEF BOYS featuring
Travis Ferrao, bass
Matthew Jost, lead guitar
SOR Broadway
Jazz Standard Youth Orchestra
Ezra Kessler, drums
Jazz Standard Youth Orchestra
Recanati-Kaplan Music Scholar
Jesse Sparks, guitar and keys/piano
SOR National Tour
Vocalists include:
Shane Boose
Echo Deva Picone
Bella May Mordus
Alyssa Marvin
Iris and Alex Davis
CDME Band https://www.cdmeband.com/
A portion of the proceeds will go to Shine Theatre Arts Projects mission to give summer scholarship to kids with parents in the military and to children in need with a passion for theatre. For more info please go to www.shinetheatreartsproject.com or follis is on @leorah-haberfield or @shinetheatreartsproject
The show is at Green Room 42 at 7pm, doors open at 6pm. https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/6FoaO1w7nE6NGT254doR/1579478400000