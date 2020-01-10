2020 Shine Theatre Arts Project to Present A TIME TO ROCK at The Green Room 42

On January 19th, 2020 Shine Theatre Arts Project will present A TIME TO ROCK featuring kids and teens from School of Rock, Broadway and National Tours. The show also includes several young performers with various Broadway and professional credits.

The show was established in 2019 as a way for the closing cast of Broadway's School of Rock to come together and has taken on a life of its own. This event will be directed and produced by, Leorah Haberfield, Artistic Director and founder of Shine Theatre Arts Project with musical direction by, Ben Boecker.

Announcing TIME TO ROCK's new house band: MISCHIEF BOYS featuring

Travis Ferrao, bass

Matthew Jost, lead guitar

SOR Broadway

Jazz Standard Youth Orchestra

Ezra Kessler, drums

Jazz Standard Youth Orchestra

Recanati-Kaplan Music Scholar

Jesse Sparks, guitar and keys/piano

SOR National Tour

Vocalists include:

Darrow Golub

Shane Boose

Echo Deva Picone

Eamon Foley

Sammy Dell

Jesse Sparks

Hailey DeStefano

Hudson Loverro

Chloe Bryan

Ayla Schwartz

John Allyn

Amanda Swickle

Jordan Cole

Bella May Mordus

Alyssa Marvin

Kaylin Hedges

Chloe Loverro

Iris and Alex Davis

CDME Band https://www.cdmeband.com/

Mckayla Twiggs

A portion of the proceeds will go to Shine Theatre Arts Projects mission to give summer scholarship to kids with parents in the military and to children in need with a passion for theatre. For more info please go to www.shinetheatreartsproject.com or follis is on @leorah-haberfield or @shinetheatreartsproject

The show is at Green Room 42 at 7pm, doors open at 6pm. https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/6FoaO1w7nE6NGT254doR/1579478400000





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You