11 O'CLOCK NUMBERS AT 7 Returns Tonight

11 O'Clock Numbers at 7, the showstopping cabaret series, makes it triumphant return to The West End Lounge tonight, Oct 28, at 7pm!

Produced by Maddie O'Hara of Forslund Theatricals, and with Music Direction by Mason Griffin, this concert series presents some of musical theaters greatest triumphs by celebrating their 11 O'Clock Numbers!

From Sarah Bareilles to Sondheim and everywhere in-between, this concert blows the roof off and sings the house down! The show is headlined by Galyana Castillo (National tours of Fame and Elf), and Peter William Dunn (Producer of So You Think You Can Belt, Gays The Series) and features the additional vocal talents of Katelyn Baron, Quiana Leigh, Katie Fay Francis, Janina Bradshaw, Jeremy Leung, Stephanie Wasser, Alyssa Orapallo, Eric Rosenblatt, Cody Alarcon, Jack Dwyer, Jon Gluckner, Courtney Kofoed, and Najee Gabay-Knight.

Doors open at 6:30 and venue has a 2 drink min. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door:

https://cofare.io/CoFare/showDetail.cofare?code=861





