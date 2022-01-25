10 Videos to Welcome John Lloyd Young Back To Feinstein's/54 Below

Tony Award recipient and prolific concert performer John Lloyd Young will return to his New York home away from home, Feinstein's/54 Below, tonight (January 25th) for a run of shows that will allow his considerable fanbase to go and revel in his artistry in an intimate, personal concert experience. The program scheduled is titled John Lloyd Young: BROADWAY'S JERSEY BOY, and features popular music from the Fifties and Sixties. There will be one special show titled John Lloyd Young'S BROADWAY that will play on January 29th, and it will be all of JLY's favorite show tunes.

To celebrate John Lloyd's return to the New York Stage, Broadway World Cabaret has compiled a set of ten videos that remind us just what Mr. Young is the star he is and has the following he has.

For tickets to the John Lloyd Young shows, visit the 54 Below website HERE. There will be a Live Steam on January 29th. Info and tickets are HERE.

John Lloyd Young has a website HERE.

1. Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You

2. Cryin'

3. Compilation video from 2018

4. Being Alive

5. Only You

6. To Make You Feel My Love

7. The Impossible Dream

8. They Can't Take That Away From Me

9. Sherry

10. I Have Dreamed