10 Videos To Take Us To Heaven Until Donna McKechnie Brings TAKE ME TO THE WORLD to 54 Below

The legendary Friend Of Steve brings her Sondheim tribute show back to 54 Below.

Mar. 04, 2023  

10 Videos To Take Us To Heaven Until Donna McKechnie Brings TAKE ME TO THE WORLD to 54 Below Donna McKechnie is one of the true gifts to the industry of entertainers who tell us all the stories that move our hearts to feel and our minds to muse. One of her great muses was her longtime friend and frequent collaborator, the late, great Stephen Sondheim. Last year, Ms. McKechnie presented her self-penned memoir show about the man that she called "Steve" and Manhattan sat up and took notice (read the Broadway World review HERE). Happily, for those who either missed the first run of shows or are longing to see it again, the Tony Award recipient will play 54 Below for three nights this month, March 9, 10, and 11, at 7 pm.

While awaiting the opening night of TAKE ME TO THE WORLD: THE SONGS OF Stephen Sondheim, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been sharing with each other some of our favorite Donna McKechnie performances, Sondheim-related or otherwise.

Information and reservations for TAKE ME TO THE WORLD: THE SONGS OF Stephen Sondheim starring Donna McKechnie can be accessed on the 54 Below website HERE.

Donna McKechnie's website can be seen HERE.

1. Inside the Music/Music and the Mirror

2. You Could Drive a Person Crazy

3. There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This

4. Losing My Mind

5. Happiness is Just a Thing Called Joe

6. Send in the Clowns

7. Turkey Lurkey Time

8. Tick Tock

9. Charlie's Place

10. Being Alive




From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


