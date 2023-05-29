10 Videos To Rock Out Over Mike Wartella In The GR42 STAR SERIES at The Green Room 42

Broadway star, and singer-songwriter Mike Wartella hits The Green Room 42 stage.

By:
Broadway’s Mike Wartella returns to The Green Room 42 hosting a night of rock and roll, and original music.  Mike, who is a singer/songwriter at heart, will fill the evening with brand-new original music from his debut solo album, as well as some of his favorite covers.  As a Broadway veteran, Mike has been seen playing children in Tuck Everlasting, Wicked, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but his edgy voice hardly matches his youthful type, so Mike is taking to The Green Room 42 stage to lead you through an evening, much closer to his grown-up rocker roots.  

From his debut album Mike will be performing some original material, as well as some of his favorite folk-rock covers from bands like The Cranberries, and The Counting Crows, and some beautiful duets featuring the incredible pop vocals of Broadway's Natalie Gallo. This is a show you won't want to miss!

Featuring 
Natalie Gallo

Bass | Alex Hayes
Drums | Jake Robinson 
Keys | Christian Nourijanian
Guitar | Tim Basom

Mike Wartella plays The Green Room 42 on June 4th at 9:30 pm.  Reservations HERE.

1.  Feelin' Good

2.  Midnight Radio

3.  When Are We Gonna Change

4.  Broadway Sessions Medley

5.  The Show Must Go On

6.  Treasure

7.  Lay Me Down

8.  Irreplaceable

9.  Pure Imagination

10.  Candy Medley




