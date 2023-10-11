10 Videos To Rejoice Over The Return Of Dorian Woodruff's THE LYRICS OF ALAN AND MARILYN BERGMAN at Pangea

Three time MAC Award nominee Dorian Woodruff plays only 2023 club date with Bergman tribute show.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Renowned singer and musician Dorian Woodruff returns this month to Pangea with his tribute show to Alan and Marilyn Bergman, the legendary songwriters responsible for some of the greatest lyrics in movie themes and popular music.  The musical cabaret played the downtown club one year ago, garnering a praise-filled review from Broadway World Cabaret's Ricky Pope (read it HERE) before the crooner set aside his work onstage for his full-time work at what most artists call their "bread and butter job."  Now, thankfully, Dorian Woodruff is bringing the Bergmans back to nightclub stage when he presents THE LYRICS OF ALAN AND Marilyn Bergman on October 24th at 7 pm.   

10 Videos To Rejoice Over The Return Of Dorian Woodruff's THE LYRICS OF ALAN AND MARILYN BERGMAN at Pangea Thrice nominated for the MAC Award, the crooning fashionplate will appear alongside Musical Director Joe Davidian as he performs what is currently slated to be his only onstage appearance of 2023 (that bread and butter job keeps Dorian extremely busy) but in an interview with Broadway World, Mr. Woodruff recently detailed his work in the studio for an upcoming album of music, some of which might be heard in this particular show, helmed, as always, by Woodruff's longtime director, Lina Kourtrakos.

While biding our time until October 24th, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been emailing each other our favorite YouTube videos of Dorain Woodruff in action, to whet our whistles and get us excited to see one of the industry's best interpreters of lyrics who also happens to be one of the industry's prettiest voices.

Enjoy our Dorian Woodruff video roundup and get tickets to see THE LYRICS OF ALAN AND Marilyn Bergman on October 24th on the Pangea website HERE.

1.  Nice and Easy

2.  Two For The Road

3.  Summer Me, Winter Me

4.  Back Home

5.  Mozart in the Dark

6.  There's A Small Hotel/Moonglow

7.  The Way We Were

8.  The Old Songs

9.  What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life?

10.  Where Do You Start?



