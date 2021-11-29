10 Videos To Get Ready For MARIEANN MERINGOLO: IN THE SPIRIT ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOW! at Feinstein's/54 Below

Marieann Meringolo's annual holiday show has become the stuff of legend around town. The songstress may spend the first eleven months of the year entertaining audiences in clubs around the world with the mellifluous vocals and in-depth storytelling for which she is known and admired, but come the twelfth month, dedicated fans and regulars of her holiday tradition are lined up, ready to ride the Christmas wave into the Yuletide season. For her 2021 yearly date, Marieann will take to the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below on December 4th, under the direction of longtime esteemed colleague Will Nunziata (ticket link HERE) but in these last days leading up to the happening, Broadway World Cabaret is passing the time obsessively checking out all of Meringolo's online videos.

Here are some of our favorites.

1. On My Way To You

2. Crazy Love

3. I Was Born in Love With You

4. A Chanukah Prayer

5. We Can Be Kind

6. Do You Hear What I Hear?

7. Forever Young

8. Orchestra Cruise Ship Reel

9. I Am Blessed

10. Fifty Percent