Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos To Excite Everyone About Jenn Gambatese & Friends NO ONE IS ALONE at 54 Below August 8th and 9th

PERSPECTIVES OF HOPE FROM HAMMERSTEIN TO SONDHEIM reunites Jenn and her chums for two nights.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 1, 2022  

10 Videos To Excite Everyone About Jenn Gambatese & Friends NO ONE IS ALONE at 54 Below August 8th and 9th Broadway Leading Lady Jenn Gambatese is bringing her gorgeous soprano and beautiful heart to 54 Below this month in a show dedicated to optimism and friendship. NO ONE IS ALONE: PERSPECTIVES OF HOPE FROM HAMMERSTEIN TO SONDHEIM will bring the eight-time Broadway veteran together with some of her dearest friends, as they celebrate, musically, the strenght of their connection to one another, the importance of connecting with other people in life, and hope, which is where it all begins. Using the music of Oscar Hammerstein II and his protogee, Stephen Sondheim, Jenn Gambatese will fill Broadway's Living Room with music, happiness, and sass.

NO ONE IS ALONE will play 54 Below August 8th and 9th. For information and reservations visit the 54 Below website HERE.

HERE is the Jenn Gambatese website.

1. Concert Reel

2. Gimme Gimme

3. Thanksgiving Parade All Shook Up Appearance

4. Some Enchanted Evening

5. Fools Fall In Love

6. Out of My Dreams

7. A Lot of Livin' to Do

8. Something To Believe In

9. The Rainbow Connection

10. Disney on Broadway

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy... (read more about this author)


10 Videos To Excite Everyone About Jenn Gambatese & Friends NO ONE IS ALONE at 54 Below August 8th and 9th
August 1, 2022

Jenn Gambatese and her mates will be singing some Hammerstein and some Sondheim in two nights of shows dedicated to hope and human connection.
Review: TONY DeSARE Makes Musical Serotonin at Birdland Theater
July 30, 2022

Tony DeSare and three amazing fellow musicians have what it takes to make the people happy.
Feature: Gerrilyn Sohn - Lady Sings With Hues
July 30, 2022

After a successful first year in cabaret, a two-year pandemic-informed hiatus, and the heatwave of 2022, Gerrilyn Sohn returns to Don't Tell Mama for her second season and a new show.
Review: Closing Performance of Deborah Stone's CHIAROSCURO at Pangea Is Cabaret Artistry, In Any Language
July 29, 2022

The cabaret artist Deborah Stone creates yet another work of cabaret art.
10 Videos to Celebrate JOHN MINNOCK's New Album and Release Party at 54 Below on August 4th
July 29, 2022

John Minnock has cause for celebration - a new album and a new show. 54 Below is hosting the party and Broadway World Cabaret is watching the videos.