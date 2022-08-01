10 Videos To Excite Everyone About Jenn Gambatese & Friends NO ONE IS ALONE at 54 Below August 8th and 9th

Broadway Leading Lady Jenn Gambatese is bringing her gorgeous soprano and beautiful heart to 54 Below this month in a show dedicated to optimism and friendship. NO ONE IS ALONE: PERSPECTIVES OF HOPE FROM HAMMERSTEIN TO SONDHEIM will bring the eight-time Broadway veteran together with some of her dearest friends, as they celebrate, musically, the strenght of their connection to one another, the importance of connecting with other people in life, and hope, which is where it all begins. Using the music of Oscar Hammerstein II and his protogee, Stephen Sondheim, Jenn Gambatese will fill Broadway's Living Room with music, happiness, and sass.

