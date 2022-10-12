10 Videos To Celebrate The Life And Artistry Of Angela Lansbury

Broadway World Cabaret joins the entertainment community and the world in mourning the death of Angela Lansbury this week. The recipient of six Antoinette Perry Awards and an impressive collection other trophies, Dame Angela was a beacon of light in the theatrical community who always returned to the stage, in spite of continued success in film and television, particularly a spectacular run of twelve seasons as amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote. Today, everyone is feeling the loss and our BWW Cabaret team joins her family and all our families in celebrating the art and the legacy she has left behind.

Although Dame Angela Lansbury was, in fact, not a nightclub performer, although she did not go the route of the cabaret show or club act, there were a handful of special occasions over the years when she appeared in group shows, benefits, and tributes, especially those involving the entities known simply as Sondheim and Disney. The team at Broadway World Cabaret has taken the liberty of using this loophole to compile a list of our favorite videos. We all hope our readers and the Lovers Of Lansbury will enjoy this look at a remarkable woman and the artistry that made her beloved by all. May she live in our hearts forever.

1. Thoroughly Modern Millie Oscars appearance: I have chosen this video because I remember when, thanks to a Mark Sendroff "Potpourri" video, I was watching this clip with my Mother, my closest friend and lifelong idol, and she simply said, "Boy. She sure was elegant." In that moment, Juana Mosher and Angela Lansbury became inextricably linked, and, now, whenever I hear, write, or say the word 'elegant' they are the people of whom I think. (Also, that dance move with the leg suspended in the air? Come on, now.) -- Stephen Mosher

2. Send In The Clowns: I have always been a huge fan of Dame Lansbury. Her passing yesterday deeply saddened me and brought up so many memories. When you asked us to submit a video for the article, I knew exactly what video I would look for, but on the way to find it, I saw this video. Watching it brought me to tears, and I knew I did not need to look any further. -- Helane Blumfield

3. Gypsy: When Little Bobby was very little, our "not-so-rainbow" mommy and daddy SUDDENLY gave us a surprise and took us to see the pre-Broadway tour of GYPSY. At the time we only knew there was a movie that told this story. Little Little Bobby's brain was overwhelmed to find out that one could experience it live in a theatre! There she was, Miss Eglantine Price, up there live on the stage singing and acting, and singing some more, and, low and behold, there were also CHILDREN on that stage with her - could little Little Bobby EVER be one of them? I was smitten with the stage and with HER forever. -- Grown Little Bobby ;)

4. Beauty and The Beast: Throughout her illustrious career, Angela Lansbury was a chameleon; capable of playing anything. But perhaps more than any other role, Mrs. Potts in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST gave us Angela Lansbury as we best loved her --warm, kind, and wise from a lifetime of insight and experience. Her performance of the title song, live, with the Tabernacle Choir, is true enchantment. -- Special Broadway World Cabaret correspondent Brady Schwind

5. Beauty and The Beast: Chosen for inclusion by Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist and parent, Thomas Salus.

6. A Little Priest: Angela Lansbury was an actress who shined in any medium she appeared in. She was a legitimate movie star and a television icon. But it was the theatre where she truly was able to display her true gifts as one our greatest interpreters of song. She brought out the best in the composers who wrote for her. Stephen Sondheim, and Jerry Herman, both wrote masterpieces for her and Jule Styne wrote one of his most daring experiments with her in mind. The reason is no mystery. Lansbury got to the heart of any lyric with brio and panache. She had acting chops to tackle anything and the ability to connect to an audience that felt more like alchemy than performing. She created a stunning gallery of women over the years. Below are two of her finest, Nellie Lovett and the Countess Aurelia. -- Ricky Pope

7. I Don't Want To Know

8. Not While I'm Around

9. We Need a Little Christmas

10. Everything's Coming Up Roses

Bonus - because this is the one everyone will always remember: