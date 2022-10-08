10 Videos To Celebrate Analise Scarpaci's Solo Show Debut PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER at 54 Below

Analise Scarpaci is not a newcomer to ensemble work, having already made a name for herself as an actress working on the Broadway stage in large casts that make up musical theater. Scarpaci has also done her fair share of nightclub work, a frequently requested soloist appearing in group shows in clubs around town but, most often, at 54 Below, otherwise known as Broadway's Living Room.

Well, Broadway's Living Room is about to be Analise's playground because the star, late of MRS. DOUBTFIRE, will play the supper club on October 19th with PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER, a belated celebration of her album of the same name, an album comrised of songs that the singer - or, more appropriately, singer-songwriter - wrote during the pandemic/quarantine.

As the days that lead up to Analise Scarpaci's debut solo show drop off the calendar and fall creeps into the city's collective consciousness, Broadway World Cabaret is doing an online exploration of some of Scarpaci's live appearances and virtual performances, to whet the appetite and get everyone ready for what promises to be a public unveiling of the next female voice in cabaret and concert.

Pathetic Little Dreamer plays 54 Below on October 19th at 9:30 pm. For reservations to the live performance click HERE and to buy a live stream ticket THIS is the link to visit.

Analise Scarpaci can be found online HERE.

1. My Little Voice from Pathetic Little Dreamer

2. My Lifelong Love

3. Loud

4. Driver's License

5. My New York

6. I Don't Know How To Love Him

7. Love Song

8. Take It All

9. Sucker

10. Over The Rainbow/What a Wonderful World