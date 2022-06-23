10 Videos That Make Us Proud To Support Mason Alexander Park's THE PANSY CRAZE at Chelsea Table + Stage June 26th

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Mason Alexander Park for a special Pride edition of their solo show "The Pansy Craze" on Sunday, June 26 at 9:30 PM. The current star of the NBC's hotly-anticipated "Quantum Leap" sequel series, as well as Netflix adaptations of Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman" and the groundbreaking anime "Cowboy Bebop," Park is bringing "The Pansy Craze" back after post-pandemic sold-out performances. Tickets are $20-50, in addition to a service charge. A livestream option is available for $19. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

"The Pansy Craze" is a musical romp through the history of trans/gender non-conformity on stage, beginning with the rarely discussed pansy performers of the 1930's. If Mister Rogers led a TED Talk about the binarchy and gender performance, complete with songs and fake eyelashes, this would be it. The evening features songs from the height of the pansy and drag scene of the 1920's and glam rockers like Bowie, Lou Reed, and T-Rex, to songs from the musical theatre cannon that pushed the boundaries of gender play like The Rocky Horror Show, Hedwig, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. The night will be a raucous way to end your NYC Pride weekend plans, directed by Hunter Bird and including members from the Hedwig National Tour band, featuring some killer special guests like Hedwig songwriter Stephen Trask and Encanto's Jessica Darrow.

The above text is directly from the press release from Fortune Creative, handling Chelsea Table + Stage.

Information and tickets to see Mason Alexander Park on June 26th can be found HERE and the live stream intel is HERE.

Join Broadway World Cabaret in celebrating Mason Alexander Park, a favorite of our entire team, in their Pride edition of THE PANSY CRAZE, with these ten videos, specially selected by editor Stephen Mosher for the occasion.

1. She's a Woman

2. The Fame Game

3. Kiss Her Now

4. If Love Were All

5. I Don't Care Much

6. As We Stumble Along

7. Brimstone and Treacle

8. I Am What I Am

9. Rocky Horror Show Reel

10. Dressing Them Up