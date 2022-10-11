Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The spooky-licious couple is headed to The Green Room for Halloween to do some Trickin' and Treatin'.

Oct. 11, 2022  

10 Videos That Have Us Scared To Miss TRICKS AND TREATS at The Green Room 42 Starring Michelle Dowdy and Jordan Wolfe Michelle Dowdy and her favorite fella to go trick or treating with are going to debut their Halloween-themed show TRICKS AND TREATS at The Green Room 43 on October 23rd at 7 pm. With boyfriend and Musical Director Jordan Wolfe at the helm and at the piano and Dowdy center stage, the oft-employed boy-girl act will shine a light on two of their passions: Halloween and Horror.

Since the very beginning of their relationships Jordan and Michelle have bonded over horror movies and could talk about the genre for hours (look for an in-depth interview with the couple next week) , so, with this passion for the two H's of Halloween and Horror, the couple behind a 2021 release of a jazzy "Sweeney Todd" recording, and the man who created NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL!, are the perfect pair to kick off that all-important final week leading up to October 31st.

The team at Broadway World Cabaret has spent the weekend trolling the YouTube airwaves for all the Jordan and Michelle videos we love and we present them below, to keep us all preoccupied while we wait for the 23rd.

Secure your reservations fo TRICKS AND TREATS on the Green Room 42 website HERE.

1. Sweeney Todd

2. Maybe This Time

3. Call Us Irresponsible

4. Suddenly Seymour

5. White Rabbit

6. All You Need Is Love

7. '67 Summer of Love Show

8. Feed Me! (Git It!)

9. Back to Broadway

10. Do Not Watch!

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


