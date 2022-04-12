10 Videos That Have Us Prêt à Voir Cyrille Aimée at Birdland April 19 - 23

That extraordinary songstress of jazz stylings, specializing in improvisation, Cyrille Aimée will make her return to Birdland this month beginning April 19th and running through the 23rd, with two shows nightly. A Birdland favorite, the award-winning musical artist appeared at Birdland before the pandemic with her acclaimed Sondheim show - a companion piece to her Sondheim album Move On: A Sondheim Adventure. The whimsical and wonderful Mlle. Aimée will, most certainly, liven things up at the famed jazz club and, most definitely, pack the fans in the seats.

Until opening night arrives, Broadway World Cabaret has been collecting some of our favorite online Aimee performances to be enjoyed.

For information and reservations to Cyrille Aimée's Birdland residency, visit the Birdland website HERE.

Cyrille Aimée's website is accessible HERE.

1. Summertime

2. Come Fly With Me

3. Marry Me A Little

4. Pourtant

5. Just the Two of Us

6. Inside and Out

7. How Deep is the Ocean

8. Sabor a Mi

9. Looper Improvisation

10. No One is Alone