10 Videos That Have Us Excited About The Next JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS at Birdland July 11th

Jamie deRoy is one busy lady. It's the way it has always been and it's the way she likes it. A performer, a producer, a host, a curator, and a friend to everyone working in the New York City live entertainment industry, Jamie has been around for a long time, plying her craft and her tenacity in many different directions, one of which is her recurring variety show Jamie deRoy & FRIENDS. The program, one during which the one-time musical theater actress always sings a song or two, is designed to showcase the talents of the people in Jamie's life - always interesting, always talented, and always worth taking a night out to head to the clubs.

On July 11th, Jamie deRoy returns to Birdland with her latest instalment of Jamie deRoy & Friends and the guests that have been announced are Harolyn Blackwell, Ben Jones, Daisy Jopling, Robert Klein, and Jason Kravits. To celebrate the return of the series, Broadway World Cabaret has done some curating of our own, and we invite our readers to enjoy some videos of Jamie, and some videos of her friends.

For information and reservations to the July 11th performance at 7 pm, visit the Birdland website HERE.

1. Jamie deRoy Promotional Reel

2. Jason Kravits, who will appear on July 11th

3. Jamie deRoy singing Duane Reade

4. Harolyn Blackwell, who will appear on July 11th

5. Jamie deRoy singing Jews Don't Camp

6. Ben Jones, who will appear on July 11th

7. Jamie deRoy chats with Penny Fuller

8. Daisy Jopling, who will appear on July 11th

9. Jamie deRoy Singing Going On 70

10. Robert Klein, who will appear on July 11th