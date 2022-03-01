10 Videos That Have Us Dyeing to See Sam Harris OPENLY GRAY! at 54 Below on March 16 & 17

When Sam Harris, he of the bigger-than-the-sky voice, returns to the city and to the nightclub stage on March 16th, it will be his first time back at 54 Below in twenty-six months. A lot has happened in the last two years and two months, but Sam Harris, a man of enormous resilience, has been equal to the task of waiting out a global pandemic, going into quarantine with an energetic young son, and coming out of quarantine with a natural, new hair color.

Alongside longtime musical director Todd Schroeder, Mr. Harris promises his customary death-defying vocals, the openly honest conversation about life for which he is known, and the puckish sense of humor for which he is loved. Until the March 16th opening night of OPENLY GRAY!, we at Broadway World Cabaret have been scouring the YouTubes for some of our favorite Sam Harris videos, here for our Broadway World readers to enjoy.

Sam Harris OPENLY GRAY! plays Feinstein's/54 Below March 16 and 17. Information and tickets are HERE.

Sam Harris OPENLY GRAY! will live stream. Information and tickets are HERE.

Visit the Sam Harris website HERE.

1. Get Here

2. I Forgive you

3. Don't Rain on My Parade

4. By Myself

5. Use What You've Got

6. Mr. Greed

7. Bridge Over Troubled Water

8. Swanee

9. Those Magic Changes

10. Somewhere Over The Rainbow