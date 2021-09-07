10 Videos That Get Us Tapping Our Toes To See TONY YAZBECK At Feinstein's/54 Below September 21 & 22

His Broadway show FLYING OVER SUNSET was poised to take the Great White Way by storm... until it didn't. A year and a half later (more!) Tony Yazbeck is ready to finally open on Broadway as Cary Grant. Before he does that, he will make a detour to Feinstein's to give his devoted fans one last look at him in the intimate club setting before having to sit fifteen or twenty rows away at Lincoln Center. Well known for his classic and classy nightclub acts, the Leading Man of The Great White Way rarely makes an appearance at 54 Below without incorporating some of his signature dance moves, one of the aspects of his shows that makes him a constant sell-out. Just look at THIS rave review of his last 54 show, and then get all the intel and tickets for THIS next one. Once you've had your reservations, here are ten videos that will keep you patient until September 21st, when you can see the fastest feet in the East in person.

1. Shall We Dance

2. Slap That Bass

3. Can't Be Bothered Now

4. Moses Supposes

5. Cheek to Cheek

6. Bianca

7. The Great Lover Ballet

8. This Is Not Over Yet

9. Nowadays/The Hot Honey Rag

10. The Music and The Mirror