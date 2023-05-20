10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage

Award winning vocalist to make Chelsea Table + Stage debut.

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a GimmickProlific performer Nicolas King is returning to the solo show format, and making his Chelsea Table + Stage debut at the same time. Recently racking up raves with his duo show with Seth Sikes, THE NEW BELTERS, Nicolas King is bound to entertain with his unique and inimitable vocal stylings in the genres of jazz, swing, standards, pop, and musical theater. A Broadway World Cabaret favorite, Nicolas always brings his A-Game and a style of entertainment that is all his own - he never disapoints, and SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY is guaranteed to be a great night out.

Enjoy our Nicolas King video roundup and be sure to catch him on June 7th at 9 pm by making a reservation HERE on the CT+S website.

1. Half Way Home

2. Lady (Ella) Be Good

3. I Will Wait For You

4. Hit Me Baby One More Time

5. Stop and Smell the Roses

6. There'll Be Another Spring

7. Call Me Irresponsible

8. Love For Sale

9. Concert Reel

10. You Are There




Bistro Award Winner Quinn Lemley Announces RITA HAYWORTH: THE HEAT IS ON Residency At Dont Photo
Bistro Award Winner Quinn Lemley Announces RITA HAYWORTH: THE HEAT IS ON Residency At Don't Tell Mama

2022 BISTRO Award winner and MAC Award nominee RITA HAYWORTH - THE HEAT IS ON starring Quinn Lemley comes to Don't Tell Mama beginning Monday, May 22. The show will continue its residency monthly through November 2023.

Full Cast Announced For ALONE- A NEW MUSICAL At 54 Below Photo
Full Cast Announced For ALONE- A NEW MUSICAL At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club , presents Taylor Iman Jones, Zach Noah Piser, and more in Alone: A New Musical by John Ertman and Joseph Mathusek on May 21, 2023.

Sally Shaw Sets Return To Green Room 42 With SPRING CLEANING, May 25 Photo
Sally Shaw Sets Return To Green Room 42 With SPRING CLEANING, May 25

Following her critically acclaimed debut Singer & Actor Sally Shaw, will return to The Green Room 42 with her new show 'Spring Cleaning' on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 7:00pm.

Lady Bunnys DONT BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42 Photo
Lady Bunny's DON'T BRING THE KIDS Extended at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 has announced that the Lady Bunny show “Don’t Bring the Kids,” an hour of jokes and demented song parodies from the New York drag legend, has extended its run due to popular demand.


Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... (read more about this author)

