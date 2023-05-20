10 Videos That Get Us Quaking About SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY! Starring Nicolas King At Chelsea Table + Stage

Prolific performer Nicolas King is returning to the solo show format, and making his Chelsea Table + Stage debut at the same time. Recently racking up raves with his duo show with Seth Sikes, THE NEW BELTERS, Nicolas King is bound to entertain with his unique and inimitable vocal stylings in the genres of jazz, swing, standards, pop, and musical theater. A Broadway World Cabaret favorite, Nicolas always brings his A-Game and a style of entertainment that is all his own - he never disapoints, and SHAKING THE BLUES AWAY is guaranteed to be a great night out.

Enjoy our Nicolas King video roundup and be sure to catch him on June 7th at 9 pm by making a reservation HERE on the CT+S website.

1. Half Way Home

2. Lady (Ella) Be Good

3. I Will Wait For You

4. Hit Me Baby One More Time

5. Stop and Smell the Roses

6. There'll Be Another Spring

7. Call Me Irresponsible

8. Love For Sale

9. Concert Reel

10. You Are There