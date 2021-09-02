10 Videos That Get Us Pumped For ANDY KARL & ORFEH: LEGALLY BOUND at Feinstein's/54 Below September 15 - 16

The history of American theater is filled with stories of couples who met and married and became an institution, going back over a hundred years. Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontane, Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis, Michael Grandage and Christopher Oram... these are but three examples in a theatrical history rich with loving couples who found that their affection for each other translated into a good business proposition. For fans of the artists who make up these diverse duos of drama, the admiration felt becomes admiration earned, when the theatrical skills of the spouses combine in the act of creation, and there are few power couples as powerful as Mister and Missus Karl... that's Orfeh and Andy, to the always sold-out crowds at 54 Below.

On September 15th, Andy Karl (he of Rocky, Groundhog Day, and Law and Order SVU fame) will rejoin his beloved wife Orfeh (the Queen of the Sidekicks in shows like Pretty Woman, Legally Blonde, and Saturday Night Fever) for two performances at their cabaret home-away-from-home. A booking of their popular show LEGALLY BOUND had to be re-vamped a few weeks ago so that Andy could do some out-of-town acting on the quiet, and Mrs. Karl found herself in the solo spot for some sold-out performances. Blissfully reunited with each other, the Karls are ready to reunite with their fans, who are lucky because opening night is just two weeks away.

So make a reservation HERE and then check out these ten videos that will keep you excited for the return of Andy Karl & Orfeh: Legallly Bound

1. History.

2. Rolling In The Deep