10 Videos That Get Us Pumped About A WELL-STRUNG CHRISTMAS at Feinstein's/54 Below

The fine fiddle-playing fellows of the string quartet sensation Well-Strung are back at it, and back at 54 Below for the holidays. Ok, so they don't all play the fiddle, but the string instruments that are the music-making weapons of Edmund Bagnell (first violin), Christopher Marchant (second violin), Daniel Shevlin (cello) and Trevor Wadleigh (viola) have been well used in the concerts that have made the foursome famous. And one of Well-Strung's most popular and anticipated shows is their annual Christmas concert, a holiday regular at Feinstein's/54 Below. This year, the gents will land on stage at the supper club on December 8th, 14th, and 15th in the 9:45 slot, just in time for Christmas.

While we all bide our time, waiting for opening night, here are ten videos to keep the Yuletide merry and bright.

Get tickets to A WELL-STRUNG CHRISTMAS on the 54 Below website HERE.

HERE is the Well-Strung website.

1. With Kathie Lee and Hoda:

2. Toxic

3. Hallelujah

4. Since U Been Gone

5. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

6. A Part of Your World

7. So What

8. Let It Go

9. Vivaldi's Summer

10. Silent Night