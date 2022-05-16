10 Videos That Get Us Hot For FEVER! THE PEGGY LEE CENTURY Starring Ann Hampton Callaway at 54 Below

It's time. In two days Ann Hampton Callaway will step onto the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below to perform her Peggy Lee Centenary Show for which the fans have been patiently waiting these last two years. A part of AHC's series of tribute shows honoring the (mostly, but especially) woman artists who have inspired her in her work and life, this program is particularly special to Ann because of her close friendship with The Legend Lee's family, and the nature of the relationship she, herself, has with Peggy's artistry, a relationship started and nurtured by her own beloved parents. It promises to be an evening to remember and lucky New York City audiences will get the chance for four nights in a row. Out of town audiences need to fret because the fourth night (May 21) will feature a live stream performance. The May 21st performance will feature special guest, grandaughter of Miss Pegge Lee, Holly Foster Wells.

As we all await these last few days before the show of our dreams premieres, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been scouring YouTube for a little Ann Hampton Callaway fix. Here is what we found...

Make reservations to see FEVER! THE PEGGY LEE CENTURY live HERE and online HERE.

Visit the Ann Hampton Callaway website HERE.

1. Misty

2. Body and Soul

3. The Best Is Yet To Come

4. Over the Rainbow

5. Two For The Roa/Moon River

6. I've Dreamed of You

7. Sing For Your Supper

8. Somewhere

9. Come In From The Rain

10. For All We Know

Bonus - for Peggy Lee: