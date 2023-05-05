10 Glamorous Videos of Lorna Dallas To Celebrate GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS Opening May 13th

Award-winning cabaret artist, singing actress Lorna Dallas returns to New York City with a brand-new (to The States) show titled GLAMOROUS NIGHTS AND RAINY DAYS. In her first Manhattan appearance since the lockdown of 2020, Ms. Dallas will present the show that played to rave reviews in London at the popular nightclub Crazy Coqs. Working alongside her longtime esteemed colleagues, Barry Kleinbort (Director) and Christopher Denny (Musical Director), the acclaimed soprano will perform the works of Michel Legrand, Harold Arlen, Jerry Herman, Ivor Novello, and many others, including some rare compositions (uncut from a PT Barnum-themed musical), some rarely sung works (a special version of "Here's That Rainy Day"), and a new song commissioned especially for Dallas by lauded songwriters Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway.

Broadway World Cabaret has an interview coming out with Lorna Dallas in the next week but while waiting for that article to drop, we invite our readers to enjoy a collection of ten videos that show Lorna Dallas in action, thus demonstrating all the reasons why she is so highly respected, and why people want to give her awards and flock to her shows.

Glamorous Nights and Rainy Days plays The Laurie Beechman Theatre May 13th and 17th at 7 pm. Reservations may be made HERE.

1. You Are Love

2. Teach Me Tonight

3. At Royal Albert Hall

4. Summer Me Winter Me

5. Stages

6. Lorna Dallas at Birdland

7. Stay At Home Crazy Coqs

8. You Are Love/Look In My Heart

9. Bistro Awards Appearance

10. A Nightengale Sang In Berkley Square