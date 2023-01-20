10 Buchanan and Buonopane Videos That Ramp Us Up For SONGS THAT MADE US GAY at The Green Room 42

Fans of Todd Buonopane and Michael Buchanan are happy these days, as the musical comedy duo, best friends, and gay rights activists will be returning to The Green Room 42 with their super-gay, uber-entertaining, hilarious and touching club act SONGS THAT MADE US GAY. After trying out their show in Provincetown, the longtime best friends (or, as they like to say, "Judys") brought their show to The Green Room 42 a couple of months ago in a Manhattan premiere that played to a completely sold-out house. Because of the obvious popularity of the two actors and their program, an encore performance was in order and, in order to celebrate that encore, the Broadway World Cabaret team has been emailing each other some Buchanan and Buonopane videos to create, for our readers, a YouTube video crawl that (sort of) shows off what will happen at The Green Room 42 on January 28th. Sort of...

Those interested in seeing the real show, though, can get information and reservations HERE.

1. Bernadette Medley by Todd

2. Bucky's Big Broadway Medley by Michael

3. Sit Down, You're Rockin' The Boat by Todd

4. Screw Loose by Michael

5. Worst Audition Ever by Todd

6. Revolution by Michael

7. Rose's Turn by Todd

8. I Thought We Were Children by Michael

9. No Time At All by Todd

10. Here I Go Again by Michael, with Cait Doyle