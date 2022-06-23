10 Ari Axelrod Videos To Make Us Sing About ARI'S ARIAS at Birdland Theater

An artist that has had an almost meteoric rise in the cabaret and concert industry, Ari Axelrod has continued to wow audiences and reporters left and right with one smash-hit show after another. His CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY has become the sort of stuff of which all nightclub performers dream: a show that gets booked out of town, and his new show ARI'S ARIAS played Birdland Theater one time and Axelrod was presented with a Bistro Award for that one performance.

Well, that one-off is coming back to Birdland Theater on June 30th at 8:30 pm and people are clamboring for tickets to see what all the fuss is about during this concert being recorded as a live album

Get a flavor of Ari's Artistry in the YouTube video crawl below and get a ticket to ARI'S ARIAS HERE.

THIS is the Ari Axelrod website.

1. Bring Him Home

2. This Is Not Over Yet

3. My Funny Valentine

4. Cool

5. Surgery Medley

6. With Him

7. Somewhere

8. Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?

9. Being Alive

10. Stars And The Moon