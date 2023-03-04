Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Amusing Castrata Videos In Preparation For MUSE VOL. II at Red Eye NYC

Castrata returns with follow up club act MUSE VOL. II

Mar. 04, 2023  

10 Amusing Castrata Videos In Preparation For MUSE VOL. II at Red Eye NYC CASTRATA, the Drag Chanteuse of New York City, is making her cabaret return after the sold-out debut of her original cabaret, MUSE. The second iteration, with all new music, is titled MUSE Vol. II will be mounted at the chic, new queer-owned venue, Red Eye NY. The show will take place on April 12th, 2023 at 8:00 PM and will feature an upgraded nine-piece band cleverly dubbed the "Orche-strata." The ONE NIGHT ONLY show will take you on a journey through Castrata's life narrated by eleven songs by her vocal muses including Mariah Carey, Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, Kimbra, and many more. Red Eye NY is located at 355 W 41st St., NY, NY, 10036. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at redeyetickets.com. Or simply visit this link HERE.

In the meantime, please enjoy these ten videos of Castrata, live, in action, wowing the crowds around NYC.

1. I Drove All Night

2. Ray of Light

3. Whatever We Feel

4. With a Little Help From My Friends

5. Share

6. Bring On The Men

7. Good Enough

8. The National Anthem

9. Distance

10. Many The Miles



Cara Rose DiPietro, Carolina Rial, and More Set For 54 BELOW SINGS CARRIE UNDERWOOD Photo
Cara Rose DiPietro, Carolina Rial, and More Set For 54 BELOW SINGS CARRIE UNDERWOOD
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Cara Rose DiPietro, Kate Coffey, Faye Telemaco-Beane and more in 54 Below Sings Carrie Underwood on April 2nd at 9:30pm. Whether you know her from season 4 of “American Idol” or from playing “Before He Cheats” loudly as you cry in your shower, you'll be “Blown Away” by 54 Sings Carrie Underwood.
PHOTOS: Donna McKechnie Plays 54 Below Photo
PHOTOS: Donna McKechnie Plays 54 Below
No “spoilers” here, but if you want to learn how it’s done, go see Donna McKechnie. She has information we didn’t even know we needed and I would like to be at the head of the class. Awe-inspiring.
Susie Clausen at Dont Tell Mama Photo
Susie Clausen at Don't Tell Mama
Photo Coverage: Susie Clausen debuted her show “Saxy Susie” at the Don’t Tell Mama cabaret room in December of 2022. The last week of February 2023 saw 2 more performances scheduled by popular demand. Directed by Marilyn Maye. Musicians: David Pearl, Tom Hubbard, Peter Calo, & Ray Marchica.
The Cookers, Jihye Lee, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
The Cookers, Jihye Lee, and More to Play Birdland This Month
Repeat engagements include David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Orchestra.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Julie Benko Will Join OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits at Birdland TheaterJulie Benko Will Join OFF the TOP! with Jason Kravits at Birdland Theater
March 13, 2023

OFF the TOP! with JASON KRAVITS, the Award-Winning Completely Improvised Cabaret, Returns to Birdland Theater March 27th at 8:30pm.
NYC Cabaret Convention Alum Robert Whorton Will Play And Live Stream BECAUSE OF YOU From Nashville's Jazz CaveNYC Cabaret Convention Alum Robert Whorton Will Play And Live Stream BECAUSE OF YOU From Nashville's Jazz Cave
March 11, 2023

One-time New York cabaret artist and alumn of both the New York City and Chicago Cabaret Conventions Robert Whorton will make an appearance at the Nashville Jazz Workshop on March 16th
Photos: March 7th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater By Matt BakerPhotos: March 7th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater By Matt Baker
March 10, 2023

Matt Baker does his usual lightning quick capturing of the antics and the artists at THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER.
SETH RUDETSKY AND FRIENDS Will Return To Café Carlyle March 13 & April 3SETH RUDETSKY AND FRIENDS Will Return To Café Carlyle March 13 & April 3
March 9, 2023

The ever-popular Seth Rudetsky will play two completely different shows this month and next.
Daphne Always To Bring BY A THREAD Residency To The Laurie BeechmanDaphne Always To Bring BY A THREAD Residency To The Laurie Beechman
March 9, 2023

Daphne Always will begin a monthly residency on Thursday, March 16 at 7 pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre.
share