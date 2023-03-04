10 Amusing Castrata Videos In Preparation For MUSE VOL. II at Red Eye NYC

CASTRATA, the Drag Chanteuse of New York City, is making her cabaret return after the sold-out debut of her original cabaret, MUSE. The second iteration, with all new music, is titled MUSE Vol. II will be mounted at the chic, new queer-owned venue, Red Eye NY. The show will take place on April 12th, 2023 at 8:00 PM and will feature an upgraded nine-piece band cleverly dubbed the "Orche-strata." The ONE NIGHT ONLY show will take you on a journey through Castrata's life narrated by eleven songs by her vocal muses including Mariah Carey, Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, Kimbra, and many more. Red Eye NY is located at 355 W 41st St., NY, NY, 10036. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at redeyetickets.com. Or simply visit this link HERE.

In the meantime, please enjoy these ten videos of Castrata, live, in action, wowing the crowds around NYC.

1. I Drove All Night

2. Ray of Light

3. Whatever We Feel

4. With a Little Help From My Friends

5. Share

6. Bring On The Men

7. Good Enough

8. The National Anthem

9. Distance

10. Many The Miles