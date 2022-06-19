10 Alexis Cole Videos Good For Every Day, Not Just SUNDAY IN NEW YORK: GREAT SONGS OF A GREAT CITY at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Alexis Cole, the celebrated jazz vocalist and pianist, in her new show "Sunday in New York: Great Songs of a Great City" on Sunday, June 26 at 7:00 PM. In a journey through the songs of the Great American Songbook and beyond, Cole celebrates the pulse of New York City through classics like Rodgers & Hart's "Manhattan," Kander & Ebb's "Theme from New York, New York," and Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind," with other songs that use the imagery of New York to evoke a feeling of our fair city. Tickets are $30-35, in addition to a service charge. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

The Broadway World Cabaret team has fallen (blissfully) down a YouTube watch hole, exploring the Alexis Cole canon, in preparation for her Manhattan appearance, and we have pulled together ten of our favorite videos to share with our readers.

Information and reservations to SUNDAY IN NEW YORK: GREAT SONGS OF A GREAT CITY can be accessed HERE and THIS is the Alexis Cole website.

1. Give Me The Simple Life

2. Performance Reel

3. When I Fall In Love

4. How Long Has This Been Going On?

5. The Jitterbug Waltz

6. Alexis Cole & Helios Jazz Orchestra

7. Estate with Bill Anschell

8. You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To

9. Alexis Cole Sings With Strings at JEN 2018

10. Promotional Video