Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

One Wrong Turn: The Music of Rachel Covey Comes to 54 Below This Month

The performance is on April 21, 2023 at 9:30pm. 

Apr. 06, 2023  
One Wrong Turn: The Music of Rachel Covey Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents One Wrong Turn: The Music of Rachel Covey on Friday, April 21st at 9:30PM. Writer and composer Rachel Covey returns to 54 Below, this time for a night of original music from across her catalog. Described as "hilarious, striking, and devastatingly human," Covey's music will be brought to life by a brilliant cast of Broadway and regional performers. Producer Vaibu Mohan promises an evening of heart, neuroses, and connections found in unexpected places.

Rachel Covey is a writer and composer whose original musicals, NOISE and PAINTING FAYE SALVEZ, have been developed at the Library at The Public Theater, Tuacahn Theatre, the New York Musical Festival (NYMF), The Tank, Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series, Common Ground Theatre Company, and The Chicago Dramatists Guild. Her music has been performed at 54 Below, The Greenroom 42, the York Theatre's New Works Concert, Titchfield Festival Theatre (UK), and Under the Arch Incubator's New Work Cabaret (featuring the national touring cast of THE BAND'S VISIT). Covey is a member of the BMI Workshop and a 2020 graduate from Northwestern University.

Featuring Claire Kwon (Almost Famous), David Baida (In The Heights), Sarah Dacey Charles (Les Miserables), Hannah Hakim (East Side Stories, Actually), and Stefan Schallack (Noise).

Music Direction by Jeremy Jacobs

Produced by Vaibu Mohan


One Wrong Turn: The Songs of Rachel Covey plays at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 21, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Storytelling In Style Photo
Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Storytelling In Style
It isn't only entertainment; in an interesting and important way, it is activism.
Manhattan Association of Cabaret Donates to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund Photo
Manhattan Association of Cabaret Donates to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund
The Manhattan Association of Cabaret's (MAC) announced a donation to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund at the MAC Awards held in New York City this past week.
Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazars 54 Below Concert to Offer Livestream Option Photo
Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar's 54 Below Concert to Offer Livestream Option
54 BELOW will offer a livestream option for Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar’s encore run of All For You on April 12 – 14 at 7:00pm. The show streams live on April 14 at 7:00pm. See how to purchase tickets!
Marilyn Maye Honored By Legends Radio Photo
Marilyn Maye Honored By Legends Radio
“Direct from Carnegie Hall…..”  that oft used introduction was never more accurately applied then it was last night for Marilyn Maye as she was presented by Legends Radio at it’s Benefactors Gala Celebrating “Legendary Ladies”.

More Hot Stories For You


Manhattan Association of Cabaret Donates to the ACLU Drag Defense FundManhattan Association of Cabaret Donates to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund
April 7, 2023

The Manhattan Association of Cabaret's (MAC) announced a donation to the ACLU Drag Defense Fund at the MAC Awards held in New York City this past week.
Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar's 54 Below Concert to Offer Livestream OptionKate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar's 54 Below Concert to Offer Livestream Option
April 7, 2023

54 BELOW will offer a livestream option for Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar’s encore run of All For You on April 12 – 14 at 7:00pm. The show streams live on April 14 at 7:00pm. See how to purchase tickets!
Robin DeJesus, Gabrielle Carrubba and Kenita R Miller Will Lead SONGS FROM THE EVERGREEN at 54 BelowRobin DeJesus, Gabrielle Carrubba and Kenita R Miller Will Lead SONGS FROM THE EVERGREEN at 54 Below
April 7, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Songs From The Evergreen,  a catchy new song cycle from Peabody Award-winning songwriter/composer Matthew Puckett.
Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Allan Harris In Three Month Residency Beginning in MayChelsea Table + Stage Presents Allan Harris In Three Month Residency Beginning in May
April 7, 2023

New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present renowned jazz vocalist, guitarist and composer Allan Harris in “New York Nights,” his special six-show Saturday evening residency with performances at 9:30 PM on May 6 and 13, June 3 and 24, and July 1 and 8.
The Limeliters Come to 54 Below Next MonthThe Limeliters Come to 54 Below Next Month
April 7, 2023

​​​​​​​When music fans remember 60's folk music, they can't help but treasure the iconic sound of THE LIMELITERS, who have been delighting audiences coast-to-coast with their soaring vocal blend and their original take on folk music since 1959.
share
close sound sound