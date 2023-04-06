One Wrong Turn: The Music of Rachel Covey Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents One Wrong Turn: The Music of Rachel Covey on Friday, April 21st at 9:30PM. Writer and composer Rachel Covey returns to 54 Below, this time for a night of original music from across her catalog. Described as "hilarious, striking, and devastatingly human," Covey's music will be brought to life by a brilliant cast of Broadway and regional performers. Producer Vaibu Mohan promises an evening of heart, neuroses, and connections found in unexpected places.

Rachel Covey is a writer and composer whose original musicals, NOISE and PAINTING FAYE SALVEZ, have been developed at the Library at The Public Theater, Tuacahn Theatre, the New York Musical Festival (NYMF), The Tank, Emerging Artists Theatre's New Works Series, Common Ground Theatre Company, and The Chicago Dramatists Guild. Her music has been performed at 54 Below, The Greenroom 42, the York Theatre's New Works Concert, Titchfield Festival Theatre (UK), and Under the Arch Incubator's New Work Cabaret (featuring the national touring cast of THE BAND'S VISIT). Covey is a member of the BMI Workshop and a 2020 graduate from Northwestern University.

Featuring Claire Kwon (Almost Famous), David Baida (In The Heights), Sarah Dacey Charles (Les Miserables), Hannah Hakim (East Side Stories, Actually), and Stefan Schallack (Noise).

Music Direction by Jeremy Jacobs

Produced by Vaibu Mohan





One Wrong Turn: The Songs of Rachel Covey plays at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 21, 2023 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.