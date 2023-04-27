Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson Come to 54 Below in May

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson in concert on May 9. Direct from Adelaide, South Australia and only a month ahead of them sharing the stage in the South Australian premiere of tick, tick... BOOM!, Benjamin Maio Mackay and Tate Simpson team up for their 54 Below and New York City debut.

Benjamin and Tate's friendship spans years and has been further strengthened by numerous opportunities to share the stage together, including the recent critically acclaimed South Australian production of RENT. Bonded by musical theatre, this 75 minute concert guides you through the shows they love, the friendship they share and the songs and stories that mean the most to them.

BroadwayWorld Sydney Theatre Award nominee Benjamin (RENT, Great Detectives, Cripple of Inishmaan) and rising Australian star Tate (RENT, tick, tick... BOOM!, Next to Normal) bring "an electric and passionate energy" to the stage.

With songs from Waitress, RENT, Matilda, Muriel's Wedding the Musical, Beetlejuice, Company and tick, tick... BOOM!, Benjamin and Tate deliver an unforgettable evening of friendship, stories, laughter and musical magic. Don't miss this exhibition of Australia's best talent.

Benjamin & Tate will be accompanied for their stripped back concert at 54 Below by incredible NYC based musician Robert Frost on piano.

Benjamin Maio Mackay & Tate Simpson play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on [May 9]. There is a $35-$45 cover charge (Fees: 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.