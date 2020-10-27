truTV Greenlights BIG TRICK ENERGY

10 new episodes of the comedic and outrageous unscripted illusionist stunt series.

truTV has ordered 10 episodes of the comedic and outrageous unscripted illusionist stunt series "Big Trick Energy." Best friends for more than 10 years, master magicians and mischievous daredevils Chris Ramsay, Eric Leclerc, Wes Barker and Alex Boyer venture into the real world to both shock and awe unsuspecting spectators - and each other - with their unique brand of extreme, provocative, mind-blowing magic. Fueled by their camaraderie and spontaneous antics, their radical, unconventional and even dangerous magic defies expectations and completely astonishes their subjects.



From shock collar card tricks to mind bending one of their own cars in broad daylight, no stunt is off limits and no line is uncrossable to these self-proclaimed "Abracadipss." Viewers will also get a peek behind the curtain when they reveal how some of these unforgettable experiences were created.



"They're more magical Jackasses than self-proclaimed Abracadipss, but it goes without saying that Chris, Eric, Wes and Alex are making magic cool again," says Corie Henson, executive vice president, head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT, and truTV. "They're charming, dangerous and hilarious. You'll definitely want to spend the night with them."



"These guys are the real deal, as hilarious as they are amazing, sharing a bond of friendship and camaraderie that is at the heart of the show's creative DNA," says Tony DiSanto, CEO of DIGA Studios. "As a lifelong magic fan (and a spectacularly unaccomplished amateur magician), I personally couldn't be more excited to unleash 'Big Trick Energy' onto the world!"



"Big Trick Energy" is executive produced by Tony DiSanto, Nick Rigg and Tommy Coriale for DIGA Studios, along with Chris Ramsay, Ian Frisch and Mark Efman.



