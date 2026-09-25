Zosia Mamet's Nina Threatens Billie Over Paul Baker's HOA Bid in ADULTS Clip
A quiet warning turns into a threat as the housemates' political stakes get personal.
A quiet warning turns into a threat in a new scene FX has shared from Adults, in which Nina, played by Zosia Mamet, corners Billie, played by Lucy Freyer, over the fallout from Paul Baker's HOA campaign. Nina tells Billie that a win for Paul Baker, played by Jack Innanen, could put their whole house at risk, turning a housemate's pet project into a threat with real consequences for everyone under the same roof.
The clip is drawn from season two, episode eight of the FX comedy, which centers on Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton, twenty-something roommates in New York navigating shared meals, anxieties and what the series calls capital-R Responsibility. Freyer's Billie has been a recurring focal point of the show's chaos this season, having already been caught up in a mugging gone wrong earlier in the season.
Season two of Adults is now streaming on Hulu, continuing the housemates' misadventures as they inch toward the season's end. Paul Baker's HOA ambitions have been a running thread through the season, following an earlier episode in which his attempt to merge his separate friend groups backfired on him.
Nina's warning to Billie raises the stakes for the house just as the season nears its conclusion, suggesting the fallout from Paul Baker's campaign will extend beyond politics into the housemates' personal relationships. Paul Baker Learns His Friend Groups Don't Mix in New ADULTS Clip
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