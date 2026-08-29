ADULTS Season 2 Clip: Billie and Sophie's Mugging Turns Into an Apple Pay Disaster

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A mugging gone comically wrong is at the center of a new scene FX shared from Adults, in which Billie (Lucy Freyer) and Sophie Rose find themselves caught up in a robbery that quickly spirals into chaos. The scene, drawn from season two, episode two of the FX comedy, escalates from a failed Apple Pay attempt into a fight over a Miu Miu bag, turning a straightforward mugging into chaos for everyone involved.

The moment centers on Freyer's Billie, one of the twenty-something housemates at the heart of the ensemble series. Adults follows Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton as they share a house in New York while attempting, with mixed success, to take on what the show describes as capital-R Responsibility over the course of an eight-episode season.

Season two of Adults is now streaming on Hulu, continuing the group's misadventures. Earlier clips from the season have shown other housemates caught up in their own schemes, including Anton attempting to fake having run a marathon to impress his coworkers.

The mugging scene adds another entry to the show's catalog of chaotic set pieces, with the fight over the bag underscoring the series' running theme of characters getting in their own way. More on the show's second season rollout can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the season two trailer.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...