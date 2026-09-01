PAUL BAKER Learns His Friend Groups Don't Mix in New ADULTS Clip

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FX has shared a new scene from ADULTS in which Paul Baker, played by Jack Innanen, discovers that combining his separate friend groups does not go as smoothly as he had hoped. The clip, drawn from season two, episode one of the FX comedy, shows the fallout as Baker's social circles collide in a way he did not anticipate.

Baker is one of the five housemates at the center of the ensemble series, which follows Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa and Anton as they share a house in New York. According to the show's own description, the group shares meals, anxieties and occasionally toothbrushes while attempting to take on what the series calls capital-R Responsibility, with mixed success over the course of an eight-episode season.

Season two of ADULTS is now streaming on Hulu, continuing the housemates' ongoing efforts to navigate friendship and early adulthood under one roof. The new scene adds to a run of season two clips FX has released showing the group's various schemes and social entanglements playing out inside the house.

Another recent scene from the season showed Billie and Sophie caught up in a mugging that spiraled into chaos over a Miu Miu bag, part of the same season's string of mishaps involving the housemates.

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