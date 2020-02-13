Zoe Saldana Joins the Cast of FENCER

Variety reports that Zoe Saldana has joined the cast of "Fencer." Jasmine McGlade directs and penned the script.

"Fencer" is inspired by McGlade's experiences as a national champion fencer. The athlete capped her tenure at Harvard University by leading her team to the school's first-ever NCAA Championship title in fencing.

Sandana will play an ambitious female athlete facing personal demons and childhood rivals as she vies for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

"As a writer and filmmaker I seek to tell brazen, character-driven stories about people who are flawed, and thus real - especially women," producer McGlade said. "Characters who are their own worst enemies and yet incredibly resilient. 'Fencer' is a celebration of perseverance and sacrifice, while also a cautionary tale about the dangers of getting one's sense of worth and security solely through achievement and external validation."

Saldana is best known for her roles in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, the "Star Trek" franchise, and "Avatar."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories