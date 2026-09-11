Zendaya Reveals Who Cooks Better, Talks Stunts and Odd Rumors on JHUD SHOW

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Zendaya tackled a rapid round of personal questions during a stop on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, touching on everything from her cooking skills to her approach to stunt work and some of the odder rumors that have followed her career. The segment leaned into quick, candid exchanges rather than a single deep dive, giving host Jennifer Hudson and the studio audience a broad look at Zendaya's personality outside of her film and television projects.

The conversation covered whether Zendaya prefers to perform her own stunts, a topic that has become a recurring point of interest given the physical demands of many of her recent roles. She also addressed some of the stranger rumors circulating about her, offering her own reaction to claims she called out during the segment.

Zendaya's appearance on the daytime program follows a separate visit where she gave viewers a lighter, domestic detail about her home life. As reported by BroadwayWorld, Zendaya told Hudson that Tom Holland takes over dog-walking duties whenever her filming schedule keeps her away from home.

The cooking question drew a playful back-and-forth, with Zendaya weighing in on who holds the edge in the kitchen. Between the stunt talk and the rumor rebuttals, the segment gave the studio audience a wide-ranging, personality-driven look at Zendaya beyond her usual promotional appearances.

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