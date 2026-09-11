Zendaya Reveals Tom Holland's Sweet Dog-Walking Duty on JHUD SHOW
The actress opened up about a small domestic arrangement during her sit-down with host Jennifer Hudson.
Zendaya offered a glimpse into her home life during a stop on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, telling host Jennifer Hudson that Tom Holland takes over dog-walking duties whenever her filming schedule keeps her away.
The moment gave the studio audience a lighter, personal detail from the actress rather than a discussion centered on a specific project. Zendaya's comments focused on the everyday logistics of balancing a busy set schedule with responsibilities at home, with the dog-walking arrangement serving as the anecdote that drew a reaction from Hudson.
The segment kept its focus tight on that single domestic detail, letting Zendaya's answer stand on its own as a candid, low-key exchange between guest and host. No further career updates or upcoming projects were addressed in the clip.
The appearance offered viewers a brief, human-scale look at Zendaya's life away from set, built entirely around the small but relatable image of Holland stepping in to handle the dog while she works.