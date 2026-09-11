 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Zendaya Reveals Tom Holland's Sweet Dog-Walking Duty on JHUD SHOW

The actress opened up about a small domestic arrangement during her sit-down with host Jennifer Hudson.

By:



Zendaya offered a glimpse into her home life during a stop on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, telling host Jennifer Hudson that Tom Holland takes over dog-walking duties whenever her filming schedule keeps her away.

The moment gave the studio audience a lighter, personal detail from the actress rather than a discussion centered on a specific project. Zendaya's comments focused on the everyday logistics of balancing a busy set schedule with responsibilities at home, with the dog-walking arrangement serving as the anecdote that drew a reaction from Hudson.

The segment kept its focus tight on that single domestic detail, letting Zendaya's answer stand on its own as a candid, low-key exchange between guest and host. No further career updates or upcoming projects were addressed in the clip.

The appearance offered viewers a brief, human-scale look at Zendaya's life away from set, built entirely around the small but relatable image of Holland stepping in to handle the dog while she works.

Recent Articles
Tom Holland, Zendaya Reportedly Held Secret Wedding Celebration in U.K.
Tom Holland, Zendaya Reportedly Held Secret Wedding Celebration in U.K.
8/7/2026
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Tops AVENGERS: ENDGAME For Biggest Opening Weekend Ever
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Tops AVENGERS: ENDGAME For Biggest Opening Weekend Ever
8/4/2026
Tom Holland, Zendaya's Real-Life Romance Sparks Buzz For SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY
Tom Holland, Zendaya's Real-Life Romance Sparks Buzz For SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY
8/4/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $72
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
More Hot Shows Discounts