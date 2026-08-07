Tom Holland, Zendaya Reportedly Held Secret Wedding Celebration in U.K.

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Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly gathered friends and family in the U.K. to celebrate their relationship, according to a GOOD MORNING AMERICA segment citing a People magazine report. The broadcast framed the gathering as a private moment for the couple, who have drawn public attention both for their real-life relationship and their on-screen partnership.

Holland and Zendaya star together in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a film that has kept them in the spotlight throughout its release. Their off-screen relationship has been a recurring topic in media coverage tied to the movie's box office success.

The couple's chemistry has previously been credited as a factor in driving audience enthusiasm for the film. GOOD MORNING AMERICA had earlier examined how their public relationship may have helped push Spider-Man: Brand New Day to a record-breaking opening weekend, one that surpassed the opening numbers of Avengers: Endgame.

That earlier report was part of a broader run of television appearances surrounding the film's debut, during which Holland and Zendaya made stops across morning and late-night programs. More on that coverage can be found in Tom Holland, Zendaya Power SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY to New Heights.

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