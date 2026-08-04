SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Tops AVENGERS: ENDGAME For Biggest Opening Weekend Ever

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day now holds the record for the biggest domestic opening weekend at the box office in history, surpassing the previous benchmark set by Avengers: Endgame, according to a report on TODAY. The milestone underscores the scale of the film's theatrical debut and its immediate impact on the industry's box office rankings.

TODAY also used the segment to exclusively announce that Marvel is releasing a new Spider-Man comic book celebrating the spirit of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, tying the franchise's ongoing cultural presence to a major sporting event outside the theatrical release itself.

The record-breaking opening adds to a wave of box office milestones tied to the film's release. CJ 4DPLEX previously reported that Spider-Man: Brand New Day generated its biggest opening weekend ever across premium SCREENX and 4DX formats, with domestic SCREENX grossing $7 million and 4DX bringing in $5.2 million from 77 locations, both format-specific records.

The film's box office success has also been linked in press coverage to renewed public interest in stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, whose real-life relationship has been cited as a factor fueling fan excitement around the release. Tom Holland, Zendaya Power SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY to New Heights examined that dynamic as part of the film's broader promotional rollout.

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