Zac Efron Playing Dual Roles in A24 Thriller FAMOUS

According to Deadline, Zac Efron will be pulling double duty in a new thriller from director Jody Hill.

Famous, based on a novel by Blake Crouch, follows the character of Lance Dunkquist, a man with a remarkable resemblance to Hollywood star, James Jansen. As he travels to Los Angeles, Lance makes it his mission to become famous- whatever it takes.

Efron will play the dual roles of Lance and James in the film, reuniting the actor with A24 following their collaboration on The Iron Claw.

Hill will direct from a screenplay by Chad Hodge, book writer for Holiday Inn: The New Irving Berlin Musical, and writer of the 2021 Netflix film Single All the Way. Michael Sagol, Sam Esmail, and Chad Hamilton serve as producers.

No release date has been announced.

