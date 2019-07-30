YouTuber Wengie Reveals First-Ever Toy Line Sold At Target Starting Today

YouTube's biggest personality turned K-pop star, Wengie, announced today that she released her toy line of products named, Whimsical by Wengie that will be sold at Target, the biggest retail giant in the United States with over 1,800 stores nationwide. The line will consist of products that Wengie is best known for by her worldwide fan base known as "Wengiecorns", who love her for her prank and slime videos.

The launch comes just after Wengie's music releases skyrocketed to the top of the charts with the eight singles she released in a period of just 12 months. The superstar has over 18.5 million Youtube subscribers, 25 million combined social media reach and accumulated over 1.3 billion views on her Youtube channels to date.

"I'm so excited to share my first-ever toy line, Whimsical by Wengie," said Wengie. "These are products that I would LOVE to use in my own Youtube videos and I can't believe that I'm THE ONE that gets to share them with my Wengiecorns! Whimsical by Wengie was such a blast to create and I know you guys will love the products."

The toys, aimed at her loyal fanbase includes, Body Art, Glitter Lava Lamp, Unicorn Hair Kit and a Scented Slime 4-pack. Fans can purchase on Target.com, the Target app and in-store.

See more information on each toy below:

Wengie Body Art

Channel your inner unicorn! This fun deluxe body art kit comes with 6 tattoo sheets, 1 stencil sheet, 6 pots of glitter in red, light blue, purple, silver, pink and blue, 4 body markers in pink, purple, blue and red, 2 brushes, 1 sheet of body jewels and a tube of glue. Easy to apply and decorate. Super washable! Creative and fun! Kit comes with a mystery charm, collect them all!



Wengie Glitter Lava Lamp

Create your own room décor with this fun and glitzy "make your own" glitter lava lamp kit. Comes with lamp, swirling mechanism, 1 packet confetti, adhesive gemstones, glittered sticker sheet, colored sticker sheet. Color changing lights Create! Decorate! Glow! Needs 3 AA batteries Kit comes with a mystery charm, collect them all!



Wengie Unicorn Hair Kit

Create your own hair look with this fun and colorful deluxe hair kit. Comes with 6 hair chalk sliders in pink, purple, blue, orange, green and yellow, 3 pots of hair glitter in purple, green and pink, 3 hair ties in pink, purple and blue, 2 hair tattoo sheets and a hair applicator sponge Easy to apply! Washes out easily! Color! Glitter! Style! Kit comes with a mystery charm, collect them all!



Wengie Scented Slime 4-Pack

Play! Stretch! Squish with this delicious smelling slime. Item comes with 4 yummy gummy flavors - Cotton Candy, Birthday Cake, Banana and Candy. Fun to play with and smells great! Comes with different types of slime - Cloud, Glass and Regular Kit comes with a mystery charm, collect them all!



Wengie's most recent collaboration with Filipino Pop star Iñigo Pascual "Mr. Nice Guy" (currently over 3.5 million views) was #1 on two separate charts in the Philippines in June 2019 while speaking on a K-pop panel at MIDEM conference in Cannes, France. She also spoke on another K-pop panel on July 11 at RISE technology conference in Hong Kong. Fans can follow Wengie on Instagram and Twitter at @wengie, on Facebook at @wwwengie and her Youtube channels at @wengie, @wengiemusic, @wengielifestyle, @wengiemusicasia and@ReactiCorns.

ABOUT WENGIE

As one of the most influential Youtube stars and personalities, Wengie's unique ability to deliver vibrant, informative, and highly-relatable content (including her wildly popular life "hacks" series) to a global audience-with signature quirk and humor-keeps her zealous 'Wengiecorns' wanting more. This unparalleled closeness and trust with her fans has cemented Wengie's power as a leading content collaborator for both high-profile and emerging brands. Wengie has leveraged her prominence on Youtube to tackle other creative realms-she recorded her first music album in China in 2017 and is THE VOICE of the fourth "Powerpuff Girl" on the Cartoon Network. With Wengie's single 'Oh I Do', hitting #5 on the Honggebang charts in China, her music career continues to blossom with each music release skyrocketing to the top of international music charts. She has accumulated over 26 million views on Youtube with her first three releases of "Oh I Do," "Cake," and "Déjà vu," which continues to grow daily. Following those, Wengie dropped her holiday anthem "Ugly Christmas Sweater" song, which hit the #1 spot on YouTube's trending list and garnered nearly two million views in its first day, and 8.8 million to date. Wengie's first collaboration "Mr. Nice Guy" features Filipino star musician Iñigo Pascual, which reached #1 on the OPM Top 10 Chart in the Philippines! Wengie's music channel "Wengie Music" has over 55 million total views (as of June 2019). For the majority of her life, she has had multicultural musical taste, listening to mainly J-pop, C-pop, and K-pop. Wengie's main goal in music is to create fun music that is "East meets West" / K-Pop-fused-with-American-pop, which is essentially all the things she loves. Her musical influences include BLACKPINK, TWICE, ITZY, HyunA, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. Wengie is managed by RARE Global, music by Asian Agent, and her agency is UTA.





