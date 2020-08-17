YouTube Originals Unveils Trailer for Paris Hilton Documentary “This is Paris”

The documentary will be available to stream for free beginning September 14

Today Youtube Originals unveiled the official trailer for the highly-anticipated "This is Paris" -- an all-new documentary putting Paris Hilton under the lens as she speaks publicly for the first time about heartbreaking trauma and pivotal moments in her early life that forged who she is today. The documentary will be available to stream for free beginning September 14 exclusively on Paris Hilton's Youtube channel.

As Paris Hilton confronts her past, this deeply compelling portrait will reveal the woman behind the icon and shed new light on our view of celebrity and the insta-fame culture that Paris helped to create.

The film is directed by Alexandra Dean and produced by Aaron Saidman and executive produced by Eli Holzman, via Industrial Media's Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) banner.

