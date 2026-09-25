YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Now Playing in Select Theaters

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YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER is now playing in select New York and Los Angeles theaters, with the film expanding to additional cities beginning October 2.

Written and directed by Bassam Tariq, the film stars Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, with John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito, also starring Adia and Jahleel Kamara.

From writer-director Bassam Tariq, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him - and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.

Orion Pictures presents a Two & Two Pictures production, a film by Bassam Tariq. The film played in select theaters beginning September 25, ahead of a wider theatrical release in October.

Credits

Written and Directed by: Bassam Tariq

Produced by: Lucan Toh, p.g.a., Babak Anvari, Bassam Tariq, p.g.a.

Executive Producer: Brian O'Neill

Cast: Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito

Also starring: Adia, Jahleel Kamara

Genre(s): Drama, Action

Rating: R for violence/bloody images, language and some sexual content

Rated R | 111 minutes

Now Playing

New York: AMC Lincoln Square, Angelika Film Center, Alamo Drafthouse - Downtown Brooklyn

Los Angeles: AMC The Grove, AMC Burbank, AMC Century City, Aero Theatre

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 10 Hrs 21 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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