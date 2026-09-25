YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Now Playing in Select Theaters
The film features Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali alongside John Cho, Giancarlo Esposito, Abubakr Ali, and others.
YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER is now playing in select New York and Los Angeles theaters, with the film expanding to additional cities beginning October 2.
Written and directed by Bassam Tariq, the film stars Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, with John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito, also starring Adia and Jahleel Kamara.
From writer-director Bassam Tariq, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him - and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.
Orion Pictures presents a Two & Two Pictures production, a film by Bassam Tariq. The film played in select theaters beginning September 25, ahead of a wider theatrical release in October.
Credits
Written and Directed by: Bassam Tariq
Produced by: Lucan Toh, p.g.a., Babak Anvari, Bassam Tariq, p.g.a.
Executive Producer: Brian O'Neill
Cast: Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito
Also starring: Adia, Jahleel Kamara
Genre(s): Drama, Action
Rating: R for violence/bloody images, language and some sexual content
Rated R | 111 minutes
Now Playing
New York: AMC Lincoln Square, Angelika Film Center, Alamo Drafthouse - Downtown Brooklyn
Los Angeles: AMC The Grove, AMC Burbank, AMC Century City, Aero Theatre
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