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YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Now Playing in Select Theaters

The film features Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali alongside John Cho, Giancarlo Esposito, Abubakr Ali, and others.

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YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER Now Playing in Select Theaters

YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER is now playing in select New York and Los Angeles theaters, with the film expanding to additional cities beginning October 2.

Written and directed by Bassam Tariq, the film stars Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, with John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito, also starring Adia and Jahleel Kamara.

From writer-director Bassam Tariq, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him - and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.

Orion Pictures presents a Two & Two Pictures production, a film by Bassam Tariq. The film played in select theaters beginning September 25, ahead of a wider theatrical release in October.

Credits

Written and Directed by: Bassam Tariq

Produced by: Lucan Toh, p.g.a., Babak Anvari, Bassam Tariq, p.g.a.

Executive Producer: Brian O'Neill

Cast: Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, and Giancarlo Esposito

Also starring: Adia, Jahleel Kamara

Genre(s): Drama, Action

Rating: R for violence/bloody images, language and some sexual content

Rated R | 111 minutes

Now Playing

New York: AMC Lincoln Square, Angelika Film Center, Alamo Drafthouse - Downtown Brooklyn

Los Angeles: AMC The Grove, AMC Burbank, AMC Century City, Aero Theatre

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