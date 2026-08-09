Jason Sudeikis Opens Up on TED LASSO Season 4, Family and His SNL Journey

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Jason Sudeikis sat down with Willie Geist for TODAY's Sunday Sitdown segment, discussing his decision to bring TED LASSO back for a fourth season three years after he believed he had said goodbye to the character for good. The conversation, held over a game of darts in New York City, also touched on Sudeikis growing up with two younger sisters and his path to a decade-long run on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

Sudeikis created TED LASSO and stars in the title role while also serving as an executive producer on the Apple TV series. In Season 4, Ted returns to Richmond, but rather than coaching the men's side he previously led, he takes on a new role guiding A.F.C. Richmond's women's football team.

The Sunday Sitdown appearance marks one of several recent TODAY stops Sudeikis has made ahead of the new season. He has previously discussed why the character continues to resonate with audiences and traced the origin of one of the show's signature dance sequences, which he said helped him land his spot on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

Sudeikis has also appeared alongside TED LASSO co-creator and co-star Brendan Hunt to preview the new season, an appearance during which he revealed he had officiated Hunt's wedding. More on that conversation can be found in Jason Sudeikis Reveals He Officiated Brendan Hunt's Wedding on TODAY.

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