Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
YAGA Episode 3 to Premiere on AMC+
The Kat Sandler series stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Noah Reid in a contemporary drama based on the hit play about a private investigator in a small coastal town.
Episode 3 of the new mystery thriller YAGA premieres Friday, October 30, exclusively in the U.S. on AMC+. New episodes of the eight-episode, half-hour contemporary drama, which reimagines the myth of Baba Yaga, will debut on Fridays, with an epic two-episode finale on Friday, November 27.
Episode 3, titled 'A Good Boy,' premieres Friday, October 30 on AMC+. The missing persons investigation is now a murder; Carson (Clark Backo, Venom: The Last Dance, Letterkenny) and Rapp (Noah Reid, Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat) must work together to figure out who might have wanted the victim dead.
About YAGA
Based on the hit play by showrunner and writer Kat Sandler, YAGA follows Rapp (Noah Reid, Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat), a private investigator who arrives in a small coastal town to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery, Henry Park (Hudson Williams, Heated Rivalry). He finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Clark Backo, Venom: The Last Dance, Letterkenny), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss, Matrix Films, Memento), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic.
Additional cast includes Sheila McCarthy, Megan Follows, Ezra Franky, Patrick Gilmore, KATHARINE ISABELLE, and Hiro Kanagawa, along with Emilija Baranac, Georgia Acken, Anisa Harris, and Sam Krochmal.
YAGA, a Crave Original series, is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures in association with Bell Media. David Frazee and Rachel Talalay serve as co-directors; Mackenzie Donaldson, Andrew Miller, and Carrie-Anne Moss are executive producers; and Charles Cooper is producer.
The series is distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company, and was exclusively acquired by AMC Global Media for AMC+ in the United States.
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