YAGA to Premiere on AMC+ With Two-Episode Debut

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AMC+ has released the trailer for the eight-episode, half-hour drama YAGA, a contemporary mystery thriller that reimagines the myth of Baba Yaga. The series is set for a two-episode premiere on Friday, October 23, exclusively in the U.S. on AMC+. New episodes will debut on Fridays, with a two-episode finale on Friday, November 27. The trailer features Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette's cover of Donovan's 'Season of the Witch.'

YAGA is based on the hit play by Kat Sandler, who also serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. It follows Rapp (Noah Reid, Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat), a private investigator who arrives in the small coastal town of Whittock to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery, Henry Park (Hudson Williams, Heated Rivalry). He finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Clark Backo, Venom: The Last Dance, Letterkenny), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss, Matrix Films, Memento), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic.

Additional cast includes Sheila McCarthy, Megan Follows, Ezra Franky, Patrick Gilmore, KATHARINE ISABELLE, and Hiro Kanagawa, along with Emilija Baranac, Georgia Acken, Anisa Harris, and Sam Krochmal.

YAGA, a Crave Original series, is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures in association with Bell Media, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund (CMF), the Rogers Series Fund, and the Bell Fund. David Frazee and Rachel Talalay serve as co-directors; Mackenzie Donaldson, Andrew Miller, and Carrie-Anne Moss are executive producers; and Charles Cooper is producer.

The series is distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company, and was exclusively acquired by AMC Global Media for AMC+ in the United States.

AMC+ is currently available for $39.99 for a one-year subscription to the service. This limited time offer is available now through October 12.

About AMC+

AMC+ is the company's premium streaming bundle featuring an extensive lineup of popular and critically acclaimed original programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV and full access to targeted streaming services Shudder, the ultimate streaming brand for horror fans, and Sundance Now, home to the premier collection of culture-defining independent films. The service features a continually refreshed library of commercial-free content, with iconic series from the AMC Global Media portfolio including Mad Men, Halt & Catch Fire, Hell on Wheels, Turn: Washington's Spies, Rectify, Orphan Black and series from The Walking Dead Universe, among many others. The service also offers a growing slate of original and exclusive series including Gangs of London, Dark Winds, The Audacity and series in the Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. With new movies released every Friday, AMC+ is the newest destination for exclusive film premieres direct from theaters all year long. AMC+ is available in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Spain and is available in the U.S. through AMCPlus.com, the AMC+ app and a number of digital and cable partners.

About Crave

Crave is the largest Canadian-owned streamer delivering an unparalleled content offering with a globally renowned slate of premium original series, HBO and Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood hit movies, and iconic series including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, and more. Crave is available directly to Canadians at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Subscriptions, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and participating TV service providers. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company.

About Blink49 Studios

Blink49 Studios is a next-generation independent studio that develops, produces and finances premium entertainment IP across scripted and unscripted programming, brand-funded entertainment, creator-led content and short-form vertical storytelling. Headquartered in Toronto with offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver and New York, Blink49 is backed by strategic partners Fifth Season and Bell Media.

Beyond its scripted and unscripted content units, Blink49 has built one integrated ecosystem connecting creators, brands, audiences and platforms through its studio ventures initiative, which includes Creator Studios, developing creator-led IP across scripted, unscripted and digital platforms; Brand Studio, its brand-funded entertainment division; and its Vertical division, dedicated to short-form serialized storytelling.

Through strategic investments, acquisitions and partnerships, including Front Street Pictures, Pier21 Films, Stapleview and Lighthearted Entertainment, Blink49 has built an integrated North American production platform that develops, produces and monetizes premium entertainment for leading broadcasters, streamers, brands and global partners.

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