YAGA Mystery Thriller to Premiere on AMC+

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AMC+ announced that the eight-episode, half-hour drama YAGA, a mystery thriller which reimagines the myth of Baba Yaga, is set for a two-episode premiere on Friday, October 23, exclusively in the U.S. on AMC+. New episodes will debut on Fridays, with an epic two-episode finale on Friday, November 27. Additionally, a sneak peek clip was released.

Before its debut, the series is set to have its World Premiere on Thursday, September 17 at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, followed by a panel, revealing exclusive content, at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 9.

YAGA is based on the hit play by Kat Sandler, who also serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. It follows Rapp (Noah Reid, Schitt's Creek, The Vampire Lestat), a private investigator who arrives in the small coastal town of Whittock, to investigate the disappearance of a young heir to a powerful fishery, Henry Park (Hudson Williams, Heated Rivalry). He finds himself at odds with an apprehensive local detective, Carson (Clark Backo, Venom: The Last Dance, Letterkenny), a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men, Katherine (Carrie-Anne Moss, Matrix Films, Memento), and a labyrinth of enigmatic suspects, secret lives, and ancient magic.

Additional cast includes Sheila McCarthy, Megan Follows, Ezra Franky, Patrick Gilmore, KATHARINE ISABELLE, and Hiro Kanagawa, along with Emilija Baranac, Georgia Acken, Anisa Harris, and Sam Krochmal.

YAGA, a Crave Original series, is produced by Blink49 Studios and Front Street Pictures in association with Bell Media, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund (CMF), the Rogers Series Fund, and the Bell Fund. David Frazee and Rachel Talalay serve as co-directors; Mackenzie Donaldson, Andrew Miller, and Carrie-Anne Moss are executive producers; and Charles Cooper is producer.

The series is distributed internationally by Sphere Abacus, a Bell Media company, and was exclusively acquired by AMC Global Media for AMC+ in the United States.

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