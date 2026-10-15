Wynonna Judd Talks Grief, New Chapter, Performs 'Hear Me Now' From THE HARD TRUTH

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Wynonna Judd used an appearance on THE VIEW to discuss grief, reinvention, and her first studio album in more than a decade, THE HARD TRUTH. The Country Music Hall of Famer spoke with the daytime panel about navigating the loss of her mother and what she described as the freedom she has found in this new chapter of her life, before taking the stage for a performance later in the episode.

In the first clip, Judd performs "Hear Me Now," one of the new singles from THE HARD TRUTH, joined by Iron & Wine's Sam Beam. The performance marks one of the first televised showcases of material from the album, which is Judd's first full studio release in more than ten years.

The second clip centers on Judd's conversation with THE VIEW's panel, where she opens up about the loss of her mother and how that grief shaped the songwriting on THE HARD TRUTH. She also discusses the sense of personal freedom she has found while moving into this stage of her career, giving viewers context for the themes running through the new album.

Together, the two segments pair a first televised performance from THE HARD TRUTH with Judd's own account of the personal history behind it, offering a direct look at how the loss she describes informed the record before it reaches audiences more broadly.

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